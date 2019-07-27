Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) and Weatherford International (NYSE:WFTIF) Head to Head Survey

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) and Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

This table compares Baker Hughes A GE and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baker Hughes A GE 0.68% 0.88% 0.59% Weatherford International -53.77% N/A -7.53%

This table compares Baker Hughes A GE and Weatherford International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baker Hughes A GE $22.88 billion 1.13 $195.00 million $0.66 37.64 Weatherford International $5.74 billion 0.01 -$2.81 billion ($0.59) -0.06

Baker Hughes A GE has higher revenue and earnings than Weatherford International. Weatherford International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baker Hughes A GE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Baker Hughes A GE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Weatherford International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baker Hughes A GE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Weatherford International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Baker Hughes A GE and Weatherford International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baker Hughes A GE 0 3 14 1 2.89 Weatherford International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Baker Hughes A GE currently has a consensus target price of $35.16, suggesting a potential upside of 41.55%. Given Baker Hughes A GE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Baker Hughes A GE is more favorable than Weatherford International.

Risk and Volatility

Baker Hughes A GE has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weatherford International has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Baker Hughes A GE pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Weatherford International does not pay a dividend. Baker Hughes A GE pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Baker Hughes A GE beats Weatherford International on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies. The company's Oilfield Equipment segment designs and manufactures products and services, including pressure control equipment and services, subsea production systems and services, drilling equipment, and flexible pipeline systems; and onshore and offshore drilling and production systems, and equipment for floating production platforms, as well as provides a range of services related to onshore and offshore drilling activities. Its Turbomachinery & Process Solutions segment provides equipment and related services for mechanical-drive, compression, and power-generation applications across the oil and gas industry, as well as products and services to serve the downstream segments of industry. Its product portfolio includes drivers, compressors, and turnkey solutions; and pumps, valves, and compressed natural gas and small-scale liquefied natural gas solutions. This segment serves upstream, midstream, onshore and offshore, industrial, engineering, procurement, and construction companies. The company's Digital Solutions segment provides sensor-based measurement, non-destructive testing and inspection, turbine, generator and plant controls, and condition monitoring, as well as pipeline integrity solutions for a range of industries, including oil and gas, power generation, aerospace, metals, and transportation. It serves through direct and indirect channels. The company is based in Houston, Texas. Baker Hughes, a GE company is a subsidiary of General Electric Company.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemispher. The company products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. Weatherford International was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.