Baader Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €42.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €52.14 ($60.63).

Covestro stock opened at €42.85 ($49.83) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.17. Covestro has a 1 year low of €38.43 ($44.69) and a 1 year high of €83.98 ($97.65). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €42.73.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

