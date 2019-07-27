Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Short Interest Up 54.5% in July

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE AZRE traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,556. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $445.28 million, a PE ratio of 83.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million. Azure Power Global had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Azure Power Global stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) by 1,647.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,730 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 310,865 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Azure Power Global worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

