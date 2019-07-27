Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Receives $18.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Azure Power Global from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Azure Power Global stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) by 1,647.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,730 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 310,865 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.81% of Azure Power Global worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZRE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,556. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $445.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Azure Power Global had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

