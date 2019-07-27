AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.71

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.68. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 28,038 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.96.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 70.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 390.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 138,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 110,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

