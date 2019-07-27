AurumCoin Price Tops $9.96 on Major Exchanges (AU)

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded 51.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. One AurumCoin coin can now be purchased for $9.96 or 0.00126071 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. AurumCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $1,995.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AurumCoin has traded 55.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00293108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.85 or 0.01580462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023978 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00118867 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000611 BTC.

AurumCoin Profile

AurumCoin’s total supply is 298,408 coins. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AurumCoin is www.aurumcoin.com

AurumCoin Coin Trading

AurumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AurumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

