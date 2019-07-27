ATN International’s (ATNI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

“In 2Q19 results – due Wed, July 24, post close – we expect declining y/y revenue and adjusted EBITDA as improvement in U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) and other international telecom are more than offset by declines in U.S. wholesale and renewables.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst commented.

Get ATN International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATNI. ValuEngine lowered Yirendai from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Winmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

ATNI stock opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $926.78 million, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.39. ATN International has a 1-year low of $50.48 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. ATN International had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $103.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. ATN International’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

In related news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $77,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,103.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the first quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ATN International by 886.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in ATN International in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in ATN International by 381.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATN International in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.