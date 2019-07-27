ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.48

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.48 and last traded at $57.57, with a volume of 108628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.65.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATNI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on RigNet in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.32. The company has a market cap of $926.78 million, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.92.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. ATN International had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $103.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.14 million. Research analysts forecast that ATN International Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

In other news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $77,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,103.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 381.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

