Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.13.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $11.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,439,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,742. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -859.06, a PEG ratio of 94.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.75. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $149.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $334.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 329.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

