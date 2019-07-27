Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $334.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $11.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.04. 4,439,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,742. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -859.06, a PEG ratio of 94.31 and a beta of 1.30. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $149.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 329.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.13.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

