Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) Stock Price Up 6%

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) rose 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.53, approximately 177,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 512,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Atlas Financial alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 845,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 81,205 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 135,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 599,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 100,918 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.