Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Receives $19.33 Average PT from Analysts

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. 345,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,758. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $440.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 8.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Charles Shufeldt bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $33,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 34,102 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1,033.7% during the 1st quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 198,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 180,925 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 46,827 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

