Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Athabasca Oil Corp (TSE:ATH) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $0.72. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 478,257 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATH. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Nuvista Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$226.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.