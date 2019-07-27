Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Up 49.1% in July

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,800 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the June 15th total of 335,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.82. The stock had a trading volume of 226,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,330. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92. Astronics has a 52-week low of $27.56 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.10 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.61%. Astronics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Astronics news, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $445,310 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 228,363 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 635,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 81,109 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,686,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATRO. Seaport Global Securities raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.