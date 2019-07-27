Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Issues Earnings Results

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. Associated Banc had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $309.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

ASB opened at $21.54 on Friday. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

In other news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 5,060 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $116,633.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,092.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,060 shares of company stock valued at $461,133 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.