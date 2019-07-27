ASOS plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ASOS plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ASOMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday.

ASOMF remained flat at $$27.70 on Monday. ASOS has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

