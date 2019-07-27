ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $993 million – $1.003 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $990.49 million.ASGN also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $1.20-1.26 EPS.

ASGN stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.63. The stock had a trading volume of 406,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,548. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.05. ASGN has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $94.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.67.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). ASGN had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded YY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 88 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.33.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.