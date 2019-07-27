Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $136.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.88.

ASND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush set a $85.00 price target on Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grana y Montero SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.97) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 68,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,692,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 489,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,161,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,706,000 after purchasing an additional 418,717 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.43. The company had a trading volume of 182,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,531. The company has a quick ratio of 22.32, a current ratio of 22.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.28. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $53.21 and a 12 month high of $133.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.44). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 901.89%. The company had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

