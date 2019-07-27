Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Price Target Lowered to C$0.85 at Cormark

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$1.15 to C$0.85 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Ascendant Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.10 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

TSE ASND opened at C$0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.38. Ascendant Resources has a one year low of C$0.32 and a one year high of C$0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 million and a P/E ratio of -6.46.

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It primarily has 100% interests in the El Mochito zinc, silver, and lead mine located in west central Honduras. The company was formerly known as Morumbi Resources Inc and changed its name to Ascendant Resources Inc in December 2016.

