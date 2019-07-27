Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) Receives $1.02 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.02.

ASNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on J2 Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Ascena Retail Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASNA. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 552,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,987,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,227,000 after purchasing an additional 862,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,031,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 322,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 84,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 195,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASNA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,066. Ascena Retail Group has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $89.35 million, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Ascena Retail Group had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ascena Retail Group will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.