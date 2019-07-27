Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,281,000. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $152,582,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $132,213,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 25.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,319,000 after purchasing an additional 392,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 109.4% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 489,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,873,000 after purchasing an additional 255,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.93, for a total transaction of $629,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.28, for a total value of $1,297,662.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,932.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,307 shares of company stock worth $56,092,192. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,532. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $187.08 and a twelve month high of $331.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.44. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $595.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 target price on Mongodb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nomura upped their target price on PROS from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.46.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.