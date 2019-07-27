Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Announces Earnings Results

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ARD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 77,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,268. The firm has a market cap of $320.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. Ardagh Group has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92.

ARD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARD. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 4,174.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

