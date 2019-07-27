Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Announces Earnings Results

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ARD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 77,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,268. The firm has a market cap of $320.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. Ardagh Group has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92.
ARD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.76.
About Ardagh Group
Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.
