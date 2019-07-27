ArcticCoin (ARC) Trading Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One ArcticCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. ArcticCoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ArcticCoin has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004801 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 103.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ArcticCoin Coin Profile

ArcticCoin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. ArcticCoin’s official website is arcticcoin.org . ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ArcticCoin

ArcticCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArcticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArcticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

