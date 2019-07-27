Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Upgraded to Outperform by Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.15. 383,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,908. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 536.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

