Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Short Interest Update

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,200 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the June 15th total of 201,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARCE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Arco Platform by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,689,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,538,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 1st quarter worth approximately $814,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.76. 32,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,175. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 165.78. Arco Platform has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $47.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $31.06 million for the quarter.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

