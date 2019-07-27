Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

AQST has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush set a $51.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 170,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 19,310 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AQST traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.65. 180,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.24.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

