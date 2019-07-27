Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.52.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.69. Applied Materials has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $52.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

