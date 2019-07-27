Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $187.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a $187.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $212.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $211.22.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,585,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,127,316. Apple has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The firm has a market cap of $955.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total value of $11,866,617.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,803,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 25.4% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.