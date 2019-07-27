Aphria (TSE:APHA) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at CIBC

Aphria (TSE:APHA) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APHA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Aphria in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of APHA traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,077,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,390. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of C$4.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

