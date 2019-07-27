Anglo American’s (AAL) “Top pick” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their top pick rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Citigroup set a $6.00 price target on Solid Biosciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Edison International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,131.33 ($27.85).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of LON:AAL traded down GBX 89 ($1.16) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,098 ($27.41). The company had a trading volume of 36,032,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,157.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion and a PE ratio of 7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,157 ($28.19) per share, for a total transaction of £100,300.50 ($131,060.37). Insiders bought 4,665 shares of company stock worth $10,060,464 over the last quarter.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.