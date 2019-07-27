Analyzing Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) and Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR)

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) and Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Zayo Group and Frontier Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zayo Group 5.06% 9.56% 1.42% Frontier Communications -8.81% -2.14% -0.17%

92.6% of Zayo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Frontier Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Zayo Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zayo Group and Frontier Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zayo Group $2.60 billion 3.04 $101.90 million $0.61 55.13 Frontier Communications $8.61 billion 0.02 -$643.00 million ($1.34) -0.98

Zayo Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontier Communications. Frontier Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zayo Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Zayo Group and Frontier Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zayo Group 0 11 4 0 2.27 Frontier Communications 3 4 1 0 1.75

Zayo Group currently has a consensus price target of $35.52, suggesting a potential upside of 5.62%. Frontier Communications has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.63%. Given Frontier Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications is more favorable than Zayo Group.

Volatility & Risk

Zayo Group has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zayo Group beats Frontier Communications on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, Ethernet, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides connectivity and telecommunications solutions comprising Internet, wide area networking products, managed products, and cloud based computing and storage offerings to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions consisting of colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides cloud VoIP and data solutions, such as voice offerings; and unified communications, as well as telecommunications services, including Ethernet, and IP/MPLS VPN solutions. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 4.5 million customers and 3.7 million broadband subscribers in 29 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

