Analysts Set Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Target Price at $14.90

Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.08 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Actuant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $27,292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $2,959,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.95. 519,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,583. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.40. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

