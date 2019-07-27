Analysts Set Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) PT at $6.90

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tarena International stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEDU stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 401,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,833. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $82.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

