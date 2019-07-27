Analysts Set Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT at $54.83

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens set a $198.00 price target on shares of HubSpot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,624.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 114,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $6,009,874.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,239,507 shares in the company, valued at $486,829,623.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,765,557 shares of company stock valued at $173,644,058. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 622,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,518. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. Papa John’s Int’l has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $60.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $398.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

