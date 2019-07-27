Analysts Set Orange SA (EPA:ORA) PT at €16.46

Shares of Orange SA (EPA:ORA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.46 ($19.14).

EPA ORA traded up €0.13 ($0.15) on Wednesday, hitting €13.52 ($15.72). The stock had a trading volume of 6,919,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. Orange has a 52-week low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 52-week high of €15.80 ($18.37). The business has a 50-day moving average of €13.69.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

