Analysts Set Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) Target Price at $35.31

Shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.31.

Shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,959. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $40.39.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $229.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.51 million.

In related news, insider Theodore R. Moore sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $188,044.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Crombie sold 27,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $583,707.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 356.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period.

About Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

