Analysts Set NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Target Price at $35.00

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.

NYSE:NCR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.81. 871,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,972. NCR has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.06.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. NCR had a positive return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. NCR’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NCR will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 31,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $930,249.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $155,189.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,098 shares of company stock worth $1,218,161 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,727,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,623,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,603,000 after buying an additional 321,560 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,592,000 after buying an additional 253,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NCR by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,037,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,016,000 after buying an additional 249,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 233,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

