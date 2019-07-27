Analysts Set NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Target Price at $35.00

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.
NCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.
NYSE:NCR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.81. 871,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,972. NCR has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.06.
In other NCR news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 31,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $930,249.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $155,189.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,098 shares of company stock worth $1,218,161 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,727,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,623,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,603,000 after buying an additional 321,560 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,592,000 after buying an additional 253,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NCR by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,037,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,016,000 after buying an additional 249,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 233,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.
About NCR
NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.
Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.