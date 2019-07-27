Analysts Set Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Price Target at $69.90

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America set a $68.00 price objective on Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

TAP stock opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1-year low of $52.36 and a 1-year high of $71.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

In related news, CEO Mark Hunter sold 11,287 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $677,897.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,584.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

