Analysts Set Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) PT at $31.91

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on HZNP. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

HZNP traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.41. 1,416,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88. Horizon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 13,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $328,037.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $89,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 71.7% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 90,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Signition LP bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,756,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

