Analysts Set Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) PT at $16.47

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oddo Securities raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised RENAULT S A/ADR to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Nomura set a $76.00 price objective on Mongodb and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

NYSE:FCAU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.70. 4,274,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,679. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.75.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

