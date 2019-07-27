Analysts Set Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Price Target at $106.70

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,080,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,589,000 after purchasing an additional 912,522 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,789,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2,546.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 718,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,104,000 after purchasing an additional 691,178 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 121,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,108,000 after purchasing an additional 91,203 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.75. 805,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,502. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.68.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $248.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 63.31%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

