Analysts Set Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) PT at $12.50

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.
In other Century Aluminum news, Director Andrew G. Michelmore bought 5,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,656.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CENX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 994,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,194. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $650.98 million, a PE ratio of -52.36 and a beta of 1.86.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
