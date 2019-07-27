Analysts Set Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) PT at $12.50

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on CENX shares. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wayside Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In other Century Aluminum news, Director Andrew G. Michelmore bought 5,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,656.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 893.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 491,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 195,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the period. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 994,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,194. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $650.98 million, a PE ratio of -52.36 and a beta of 1.86.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

