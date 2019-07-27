Analysts Set Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Target Price at $24.64

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.64.

AMPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

NASDAQ AMPH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.72. 160,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,893. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $928.02 million, a PE ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason B. Shandell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $219,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $218,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,215 shares of company stock valued at $572,547. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 52,407.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

