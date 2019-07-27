Analysts Expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.23. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.35. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $758.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WWD shares. Barrington Research set a $110.00 target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.78. The company had a trading volume of 301,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.25. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $1,495,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,052.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $750,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,126,475 over the last three months. 4.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,686,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2,358.1% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 291,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after acquiring an additional 279,243 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3,818.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 278,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,455,000 after acquiring an additional 271,688 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,449,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,019,000 after acquiring an additional 237,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

