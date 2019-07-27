Analysts Expect Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Studio City International’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Studio City International will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Studio City International.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.87. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Studio City International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,440,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Studio City International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Studio City International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Studio City International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSC stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.95. 420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008. Studio City International has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.29.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

