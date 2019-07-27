Analysts Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Hanesbrands posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 7.99%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Barry Hytinen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $175,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,038.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 6,184.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,601,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,028. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $22.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

