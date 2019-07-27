Analysts Expect CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts predict that CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.90. CGI reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CGI.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. CGI had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. CIBC lowered CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,129,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 106,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.30. The company had a trading volume of 122,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,675. CGI has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.41. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.