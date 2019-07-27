Analysts Anticipate UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) to Post $3.77 EPS

Equities analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.72. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings per share of $3.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $14.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.65 to $14.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.20 to $16.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Hexo in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.06.

In other news, CEO David S. Wichmann acquired 20,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $231.79 per share, with a total value of $4,635,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 904,367 shares in the company, valued at $209,623,226.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 6,430 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.21 per share, with a total value of $1,499,540.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,461.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,158,720. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,362,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,539. The stock has a market cap of $236.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.74.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

