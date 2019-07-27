Analysts Anticipate TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $678.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) will report sales of $678.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $670.60 million and the highest is $693.80 million. TopBuild reported sales of $605.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.24. TopBuild had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Buckingham Research set a $19.00 price objective on Adient and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on HubSpot to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

In other TopBuild news, insider Robert M. Buck sold 5,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $477,858.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,883.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 52,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,237,038.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,468,906.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,583 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,878 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth $35,170,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $20,513,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth $7,796,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 152,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 80,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,253,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,405,000 after buying an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLD traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.10. The stock had a trading volume of 206,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

