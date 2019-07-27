Analysts Anticipate Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) to report $148.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.78 million and the highest is $154.18 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $116.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $589.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.13 million to $606.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $738.85 million, with estimates ranging from $709.20 million to $763.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.23 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SHAK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 price target on shares of S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $173.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $4,616,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $524,436.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,160,979 shares of company stock worth $76,641,450. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $80,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 4.7% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHAK stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.14. 719,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.46. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $76.49.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

